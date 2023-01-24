Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,970,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,173,199 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.84% of KT worth $48,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 9.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of KT by 11.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KT by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

KT Price Performance

NYSE:KT opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

KT Profile

(Get Rating)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.