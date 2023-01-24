Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 152.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 963,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,481 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $60,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 70.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average is $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.