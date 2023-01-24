Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,288 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Fortinet worth $58,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

