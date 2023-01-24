Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $55,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 128.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 469.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

