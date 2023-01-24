Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $47.76 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,462 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Centene worth $47,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Centene by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

