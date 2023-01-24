Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $48.50 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Teradyne worth $48,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,777,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradyne Price Performance

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $103.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $147.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.95.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

