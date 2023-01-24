Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $48.50 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Teradyne worth $48,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,777,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $103.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $147.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.95.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

