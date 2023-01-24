Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $49.39 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,119,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,775 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $49,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $939,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 86.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 41.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 231,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 67,353 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,725 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

