Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $50.05 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,240 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $50,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,162,000 after acquiring an additional 411,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

Shares of DLTR opened at $150.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.17 and a 200-day moving average of $150.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

