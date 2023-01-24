Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $50.15 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 61,172 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Keysight Technologies worth $50,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $572,104,000 after purchasing an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after purchasing an additional 983,521 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.58.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $180.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.57 and its 200 day moving average is $167.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

