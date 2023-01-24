Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $52.88 Million Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.74% of Lear worth $52,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $138.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $176.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,970 shares of company stock worth $5,216,989 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

