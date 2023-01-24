Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $53.41 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $53,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RGA opened at $143.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $97.61 and a 52 week high of $148.75.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $2.26. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

