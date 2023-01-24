Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $57.43 Million Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175,272 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $57,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 59,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 28,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQM. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

