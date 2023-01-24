Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,843 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of DTE Energy worth $51,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.42.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $113.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.92%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

