Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,834,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Pembina Pipeline worth $56,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 23.90%. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.1614 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 52.42%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

