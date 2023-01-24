Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 522,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,706 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $48,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.