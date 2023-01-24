Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 722,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,348 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $48,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 2.2% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Incyte by 85.1% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 135,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Incyte by 8.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Incyte by 30.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 30,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 197.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,106,000 after buying an additional 1,185,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,946 shares of company stock worth $3,765,933 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

