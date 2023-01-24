Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $51,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 103.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $59,754,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 890.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,171,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $40,141,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $232.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.31. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.64.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.