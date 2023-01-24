Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 63,737 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 794,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $56,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1 %

CL opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

