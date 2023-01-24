Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,232 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Targa Resources worth $54,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 1,359.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 485.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,686 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 495.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,013 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.76. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,381 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TRGP. Citigroup began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

