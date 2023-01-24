Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.06% of Popular worth $57,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Popular by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Popular by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPOP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BPOP stock opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.87. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $95.28.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $3.17. Popular had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.01%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

