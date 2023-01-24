Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 134,069 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134,069 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Travelers Companies worth $53,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,045,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.53.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

TRV stock opened at $186.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,969 shares of company stock worth $11,503,468. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

