Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 212,799 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 647,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,799 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $52,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

