Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 26,428 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,428 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of General Mills worth $64,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

