Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,028 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,901,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 27,028 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of BP worth $54,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1,431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in BP by 3.7% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 94,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in BP by 11.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in BP by 636.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in BP by 1,485.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 37,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 35,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Up 0.2 %

BP opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.3604 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -41.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($6.93) to GBX 540 ($6.69) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.23.

BP Profile

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.