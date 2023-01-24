Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,758 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,784,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Vale worth $63,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 89.6% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768,971 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Vale by 21.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,092,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,415 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Vale by 1,246.7% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,664,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,186 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in Vale during the second quarter valued at $26,792,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Vale by 165.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,460,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,286 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VALE. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.