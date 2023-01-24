Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 578,316 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 578,316 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $60,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:FE opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

