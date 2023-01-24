Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 65,536 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,536 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.59% of Amdocs worth $61,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.57. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $72.63 and a one year high of $92.80.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

