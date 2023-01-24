Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 65,536 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,536 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.59% of Amdocs worth $61,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Amdocs Price Performance
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amdocs Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.
About Amdocs
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amdocs (DOX)
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.