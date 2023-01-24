Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,726 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $53,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $256.82 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

