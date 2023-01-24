Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $47.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.58.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.76) to €16.00 ($17.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.78) to €21.00 ($22.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $94.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $125.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.11). Ryanair had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ryanair by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,431,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,420,000 after acquiring an additional 423,900 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,685,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,353,000 after acquiring an additional 417,273 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,042,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,360,000 after acquiring an additional 254,644 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 49.7% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,578,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,655,000 after acquiring an additional 856,560 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ryanair by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,094,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,359,000 after acquiring an additional 49,789 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

