Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Stake Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,934 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,336 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $24,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

SASR stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.93. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $49.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

SASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

