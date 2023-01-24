Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $67.00 at Citigroup

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of SLB opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,476 shares of company stock worth $7,019,136 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

