Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several research firms recently commented on SCRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Scor from €16.00 ($17.39) to €16.50 ($17.93) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Scor from €21.50 ($23.37) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Scor from €24.00 ($26.09) to €26.00 ($28.26) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Scor from €33.00 ($35.87) to €25.00 ($27.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Scor has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85.

About Scor

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scor will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

