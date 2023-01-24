Seaport Res Ptn Comments on H.B. Fuller’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note issued on Friday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FUL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $68.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.54. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $640,047.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,078,235.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $640,047.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,707,214. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

