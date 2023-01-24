Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on The Simply Good Foods Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Simply Good Foods in a report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Simply Good Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.79. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

