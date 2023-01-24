Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ST. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

ST opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

