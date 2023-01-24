Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Holdings Cut by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,853 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 232.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXT opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $63.17 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $361.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

