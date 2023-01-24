Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Position Lessened by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCI. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Service Co. International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 703,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,598,000 after acquiring an additional 65,458 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Service Co. International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Service Co. International by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Service Co. International Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,005 shares of company stock worth $2,604,736 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

See Also

