Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Grows By 11.6%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Danske lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19,725.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.15. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 61.21%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Stories

