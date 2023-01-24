Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Declines By 5.8%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 272,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

AAC Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.92. AAC Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AACAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura upgraded AAC Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AAC Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CLSA cut AAC Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

