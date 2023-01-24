Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Drops By 6.7%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADDYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on adidas from €119.00 ($129.35) to €135.00 ($146.74) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lowered adidas to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on adidas from €110.00 ($119.57) to €83.00 ($90.22) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.10.

adidas Trading Up 1.5 %

ADDYY opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. adidas has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $144.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. adidas had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Equities research analysts predict that adidas will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in adidas by 6.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 36.2% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

