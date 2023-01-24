Short Interest in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rises By 8.0%

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 8,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,471 shares of company stock worth $300,553 and have sold 10,363 shares worth $946,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

