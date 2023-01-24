Short Interest in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Declines By 5.4%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALNY. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.84.

Shares of ALNY opened at $230.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.82.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

