Short Interest in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Rises By 7.9%

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 16,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
AMREP Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE AXR opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. AMREP has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMREP in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
