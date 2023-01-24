Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Decreases By 8.3%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 321,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Andritz Price Performance
Shares of Andritz stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76. Andritz has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $57.00.
Andritz Company Profile
