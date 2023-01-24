Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Decreases By 8.3%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 321,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Andritz Price Performance

Shares of Andritz stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76. Andritz has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Get Andritz alerts:

Andritz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.