Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Rises By 7.5%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,302,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 1,211,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,020.0 days.
ASICS Price Performance
ASICS stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. ASICS has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $22.18.
ASICS Company Profile
