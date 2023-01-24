Short Interest in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Drops By 5.6%

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AC shares. TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AC stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $836.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 245.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is -8.30%.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

