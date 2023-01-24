Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Increases By 7.7%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Dolphin Energy stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Blue Dolphin Energy has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.38.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a negative return on equity of 180.02% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $128.27 million for the quarter.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

