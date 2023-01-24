Short Interest in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Declines By 10.3%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 991,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $65.32.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CALM. Stephens boosted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.