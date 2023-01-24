Short Interest in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Expands By 10.4%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $393.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 714.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

In related news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $35,506.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.