Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Increases By 10.4%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Defense Metals Price Performance
DFMTF stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Defense Metals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.
Defense Metals Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Defense Metals (DFMTF)
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.