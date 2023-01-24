Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Increases By 10.4%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Defense Metals Price Performance

DFMTF stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Defense Metals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

